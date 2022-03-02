New child indecency allegations against former Keller ISD band director span several years, police say

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the Keller Police Department announced it has filed 17 charges against 36-year-old Jedidiah Maus.

KELLER, Texas — A former band director for Keller Independent School District is now facing several more child indecency charges after new victims have come forward, Keller police say.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the Keller Police Department announced it has filed 17 charges against 36-year-old Jedidiah Maus, including 13 counts of indecency with a child, two counts of indecent exposure, indecency with a child sexual contact and an improper relationship between educator and student.

According to court documents, the investigation against Maus began in early September 2021, when Keller police were notified that he allegedly exposed himself to a student in a bathroom at Bear Creek Intermediate School.

On Oct. 8, 2021, Maus was arrested on three counts of indecency with a child from alleged incidents that involved three students at Bear Creek, police said. Maus bonded out of jail days later.

Keller police said since the initial charges, additional victims have forward and the alleged acts involving Maus span several years.

Maus was once again arrested in January 2022, and his next hearing is scheduled for March 9, police said.

Tuesday, March 1, Keller City County recognized the lead investigator of the case, Detective Bethany Todd, for her dedication in bringing Maus to justice.

The Keller City Council last night recognized the skills and dedication of Detective Bethany Todd, who is leading the investigation into former Keller ISD band director Jedidiah Maus. pic.twitter.com/XEihUQZz5E — Keller Police Dept (@KellerPolice) March 2, 2022

The Keller Police Department also thanked the principal of Bear Creek Intermediate School and the Keller ISD human resources officer for being instrumental to the investigation.