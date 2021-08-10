Keller ISD band director arrested on child indecency charges, police say

Keller police said the charges stem from alleged incidents involving three students at Bear Creek Intermediate School.

KELLER, Texas — A band director for the Keller Independent School District has been arrested and faces multiple charges of indecency with a child from incidents at a school, police said Friday.

Jedidiah Maus was arrested Friday on three counts of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony.

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving three students at Bear Creek Intermediate School, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the police department's investigation began in early September when they were notified by Keller ISD regarding allegations that Maus exposed himself to a student in a bathroom.

During the investigation, police learned of other incidents since late August involving two other students, where Maus allegedly exposed himself in a bathroom at Bear Creek Intermediate School, according to the affidavit.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to call 817-743-4600 or email CrimeTips@cityofkeller.com.

Keller ISD released a statement, saying Maus was placed on leave as the investigation continues.