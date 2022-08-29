Former Arlington officer found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in shooting death of woman

Ravi Singh was on trial after he shot and killed 31-year-old Maggie Brooks while responding to a welfare check.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A former Arlington police officer has been found not guilty after he was accused of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in August 2019.

Ravi Singh was on trial after he shot and killed Margarita "Maggie" Brooks while responding to a welfare check.

Bodycam footage released in August 2019 showed the moment Singh performed a welfare check after Arlington police received a call about a woman passed out on the grass near the Seville Commons shopping center at Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

As he asks the woman if she's OK, a dog rushes toward him and the officer fires shots.

One of the bullets struck the woman, who was later identified as Brooks.

Singh had been indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury for criminally negligent homicide in September 2020 and faced up to two years in prison.

A jury, ultimately, found him not guilty on Monday.