Arlington officer who shot, killed woman as he aimed at dog indicted by grand jury

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted the officer on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

An Arlington police officer seen in body cam footage shooting an innocent woman last August has been indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, according to Tarrant County officials.

Former officer Ravi Singh was indicted by a Tarrant County grand jury, and, if convicted, could be sentenced from 180 days to 2 years in prison and face a fine of up to $10,000, according to a statement from Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson.

Singh resigned from the Arlington police in November of 2019 following the shooting.

Body cam footage released in August of 2019 showed the moment he performed a welfare check after Arlington police received a call about a woman passed out on the grass near the Seville Commons shopping center at Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

As he asks the woman if she's OK, a dog rushes toward him and the officer fires shots.

One of the bullets struck the woman, who was later identified as 31-year-old Margarita Brooks, the daughter of a captain with the Arlington Fire Department.

Brooks was struck in the chest and later died. The dog suffered a minor injury.

Her family released a statement through the law firm in reaction to the indictment.