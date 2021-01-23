FedEx driver dies after trailer falls from I-345 near downtown Dallas

The FedEx driver was the only person inside the truck during the time of the incident.

A FedEx driver died Saturday morning after their semi-trailer fell off the interstate near downtown Dallas, officials said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, the semi-trailer fell around 5:30 a.m. from Interstate 345 and landed on Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Officials said the FedEx driver was the only person inside the truck during the time of the incident.

Authorities said the person's name will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

FedEx released the following statement:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of the team member involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.”

Deputies said they are unsure of what led the driver to strike the guardrail. The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.