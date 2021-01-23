x
Officials: Dallas teen gunned down inside car at Family Dollar parking lot

Police said the teen was shot multiple times while inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Updated at 1:01 p.m. Saturday to reflect that the suspect has been arrested. 

A teenager died after being shot several times Friday night in a Family Dollar parking lot, Dallas police said. 

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:15 p.m., at the Family Dollar Store parking lot located near 3510 S. Beckley Avenue.  

Authorities said when they arrived they found the teen shot multiple times inside a 2005 grey Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dallas police arrested 20-year-old Javius Devarius Williams as the suspect in the shooting. He faces a murder charge in connection with the teen's death, according to authorities.

Police responded to the deadly shooting Friday at the Family Dollar Store parking lot located at 3510 S. Beckley Avenue.

Homicide detectives also learned that two other people from the scene were transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle. 

The two people were treated for gunshot wounds. Officials did not provide an update on their conditions. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

   

