Hoverboard heist: Carrollton police investigate middle-of-the-night $600K theft

Security cameras captured images of four semi trucks entering the grounds of the GoTrax warehouse and leaving with trailers full of scooters and hoverboards.

CARROLLTON, Texas — Just after 2:00 Friday morning, while most of us were fast asleep, security cameras captured the start of what police are investigating as a heist worth more than half-a-million dollars.

It happened outside the warehouse of GoTrax, a wholesaler of hoverboards, scooters and more, in Carrollton.

"It's kind of like watching the movies," said GoTrax COO Nathan Carlson of seeing videos of the crime. "One of those moments that's very surreal."

Carlson said in the middle of the night, a group of people hopped the fence outside the warehouse. They somehow got a key for the yard mule that was blocking the gate and moved it, cut the gate chains and within minutes, four semi trucks without trailers attached made their way inside.

It didn't take long before the cabs attached to trailers full of GoTrax product. Shortly after, they peeled off, taking with them $600,000 worth of scooters and hoverboards, Carlson said. Each trailer had $150,000 worth of new products in it.

"Somebody obviously knows our yard, our shipping yard. They knew exactly what to do and which containers to get and to take," he said.

According to timestamps on the videos, the whole thing took less than 20 minutes.

"You see four semi trucks pulling in, you start to wonder how is this really possible," Carlson told WFAA.

He said this isn't even the first time; last year, he said two trailers were stolen and eventually recovered in a Dallas field. The company had since enhanced security.

Carrollton police said they're on the case, adding they tried chasing one vehicle as they showed up, but called off the chase due to weather.