18-year-old faces murder charge in connection with Dallas shooting, police say

Authorities pronounced a 20-year-old man dead Saturday at the scene of the shooting near the 10900 block of Stone Canyon Road.

Dallas police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a man Saturday morning.

Timothy Kaylon Valdez, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred near the 10900 block of Stone Canyon Road, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 1:40 a.m. and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the man who died will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, authorities said.

Valdez faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting, according to police.

It's unclear if the suspect knew the man he's accused of shooting or what led up to the incident.