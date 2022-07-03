Federal judge hears arguments for regulating hours for sexually-oriented businesses, plans to make decision soon

Dallas City Council members voted unanimously 15-0 for the ordinance, which they said they hoped would help reduce crime associated with such businesses.

The video above is from a previous story in March 2022 connected to this issue.

A Dallas city ordinance that forces sexually-oriented businesses to close between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. will remain on hold for now while a federal judge examines its constitutionality.

During a hearing Wednesday, lawyers for sexually-oriented businesses and the City of Dallas made arguments for and against enforcing the ordinance, which was passed in January.

One of the main issues is whether or not forcing businesses like cabarets and adult bookstores to close violates their first amendment rights of free expression.

Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn said she would review all the evidence and arguments in the case and decide in the coming days whether the ordinance is constitutional.

In the meantime, the city agreed to continue not enforcing the ordinance.

Sexually-oriented businesses said they are being unfairly targeted, and that city statistics showing they attract crime are not valid. They say much of their business depends on serving clients between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Lawyers for the city said that the businesses attract large crowds after other entertainment establishments and bars close at 2 a.m. Crime, they said, follows, and the strains limit police and fire department resources.

In March, a judge listened to arguments in a preliminary injunction hearing.

Attorneys for the adult businesses picked apart data that the Dallas Police Department presented to the city council.

During that March hearing, police said the data showed violent crime offenses increased between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at or near these types of businesses.