Judges hears arguments in case against city of Dallas' ordinance on sexually oriented businesses

When it comes to sexually oriented businesses, Dallas police and city officials want to end the party at 2 a.m.

DALLAS — When it comes to sexually oriented businesses, Dallas police and the city want to end the party at 2 a.m.

But those businesses are fighting back.

On Monday, a judge listened to arguments in a preliminary injunction hearing. The judge didn't make a ruling Monday because the city of Dallas will finish up its case on March 23.

After that, the judge will make a decision. But until then, there will be no enforcement of the city's ordinance.

Attorneys for the adult businesses picked apart data that the Dallas Police Department presented to city council.

Police said the data showed violent crime offenses increased between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. at or near these types of businesses.

Attorneys for those businesses argued that the department's data lacked context because it doesn't compare crime data around adult businesses to other places, like convenience stores and motels, that are also open from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

There was also testimony from a dancer at Buck's Wild. She said she works from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. and that closing the club at 2 a.m. would reduce her income by at least 50%.

Meanwhile, attorneys for the city put Dallas police officers on the stand. The officers described deadly crimes that have happened at adult businesses, including a September 2020 murder in the parking lot of Zona Rosa Cabaret at 3:15 a.m.

Surveillance video taken outside various strip clubs was played for the court, showing busy parking lots. The city argued people who go to these sexually oriented businesses typically carry large amounts of cash, which can result in a crime.