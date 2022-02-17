Father of 14-year-old suspect in shooting deaths of 3 teens in Garland indicted for capital murder

A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Richard Acosta for the Dec. 26, 2021, incident.

GARLAND, Texas — A father accused of driving his son to and from a Garland gas station where three teens were killed has now been indicted for capital murder.

A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Richard Acosta for the Dec. 26, 2021, incident. His son, Abel, allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at the Garland Texaco location.

Surveillance video showed the teen's father walking into the store and then back to his truck before the shooting happened.

The 14-year-old suspect was seen getting out of his father's pickup truck and opening fire into the store, police said.

Abel Acosta remains on the run.

Since police believe both the father and son were aware of the incident, they are both equally responsible, according to Texas law.

Richard Acosta's lawyer disagreed and said his client was watching a Dallas Cowboys game at the time of the shooting and didn't know what was happening.

"They're saying well because you drove him away, you know, you aided him in the commission of an offense. What we are saying is there's also a portion of the law that specifically states mere presence alone is not sufficient to make you a party," Acosta's attorney, Heath Harris, told WFAA.

The father was jailed on a $3 million bond, which wasn't reduced during a hearing in January.

The lead police detective of the case, Lucas Shupe, told WFAA this week that the search continues for the 14-year-old suspect. He said the department has been working through vague tips, with some saying Abel Acosta is in Mexico.

Shupe said the tips aren't being specific as to where the 14-year-old may be. "I think these same people here providing this information, I think they know a little bit more," he said.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Abel Acosta's arrest.