Student arrested after gun found 'hidden in a classroom' at Corsicana High School, officials say

The school was placed on lockdown Thursday morning as school officials talked with students and searched for the weapon.

CORSICANA, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details from Corsicana ISD. The district now says one student was arrested.

A student was arrested after a gun was found at Corsicana High School on Thursday, district officials said.

In a Twitter post, Corsicana ISD said the school had been placed on lockdown at 11 a.m. after a report about a gun inside a backpack on campus.

Officials said the backpack was searched but that no gun was found inside. School police officers and administrators continued to talk with students and to search for a weapon as the lockdown persisted.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Corsicana ISD tweeted that a gun was found "hidden in a classroom" around 1:11 p.m. The district originally said students were arrested, but it later clarified that one student was taken into custody.

According to the district, the lockdown was later lifted and that there were no further incidents.

In a statement, Corsicana ISD said there are multiple students being questioned and that those involved were "removed from campus and appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken."

The district also added that it was made aware of "misinformation" spreading on social media about the incident but did not go into detail.

The district did not provide further details such as the number of students involved or where the weapon was found.