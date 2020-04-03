The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend.

According to authorities, the deadly shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the 1900 block of Golden Heights Road in Haslet.

Investigators say 23-year-old Michael Sherrod Walker Jr. went to the victim's workplace after the two got into an argument on the phone. They had recently broken up over the weekend, officials say.

Walker continued to argue with 23-year-old Atiyeh Chatmon once he arrived at her work, according to detectives.

Authorities say the argument escalated, and that's when Walker shot Chatmon in the chest and then fled the scene.

Detectives are searching for Walker and are warning the public not to approach him because he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

“We have our team of investigators on this. We know who he is, and we are working every angle to locate him and bring him to justice,” Sheriff Waybourn said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-884-1213.

