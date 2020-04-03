A slow-speed chase ended in front of a Rockwall daycare Wednesday, prompting a lockdown out of precaution, according to authorities.

Rowlett police say around 12 p.m., a woman led authorities on a slow-speed chase from Rowlett into Rockwall.

Authorities say there was a child inside the vehicle during the incident.

Helicopter footage showed officers rescue the child from the vehicle once it came to a stop in front of Children’s Park North Daycare at the 600 block of Rusk Street.

The woman was then taken into custody. Her name has not been released at this time.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

