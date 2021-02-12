Emergency Housing Assistance funding available for Dallas County residents

A program to help some families avoid eviction is available in Dallas County. Residents who qualify must prove they've been financially impacted due to COVID-19.

DALLAS — It is the beginning of a new month, and rent is due for many people. We are still in a pandemic, with a lot families still figuring out how to pay bills.

Keeping people in their homes is critical right now.

Dallas County data shows during the week of Nov. 19, nearly 2,900 eviction cases were filed in local Justice of the Peace courts.

An Emergency Housing Assistance Program that Dallas County Health and Human Services is promoting could help some residents make ends meet.

“There is help available,” said Christian Grisales, a spokesman for Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County has funding available for residents who qualify for its Emergency Housing Assistance Program.

“This program is very critical and important for any Dallas County resident who has been affected economically or economically impacted by the pandemic, or whose hours of labor have been reduced or they lost their jobs, or have to file for unemployment and are behind on their rent,” Grisales explained.

To qualify for funding, Dallas County residents must provide documentation showing how they’ve been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is already helping some families who’ve been on the verge of eviction, including a mother of three who recently lost her job.

“She immediately called and within 24 to 48 hours we were able to stop that eviction,” Grisales said.

The Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance Program is for Dallas County residents. It excludes those who live within city limits, because the city has its own housing assistance program.

According to the Dallas County Emergency Housing Assistance website, eligibility is based on salary. For example, a single resident can’t make more than $48,300. The salary for a family of three is capped at $62,100. A family of four can’t bring home more than $68,950.

“We want people to go to the website, get informed, learn about the program, and if you think that you can qualify… then go ahead and submit your documentation,’ Grisales said.

Landlords can also apply for assistance on behalf of their tenants who meet criteria.

Funding is available on a first come first serve basis.