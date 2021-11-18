North Texas food banks, nonprofits navigate through challenges as holidays approach

Supply chain and inflation are among issues some food pantries and nonprofits are facing right now. While some turkey giveaways are canceled, other events continue.

DALLAS — Food banks and food pantries are staying busy across North Texas. The demand for services and assistance is greater, with the holidays quickly approaching.

“Well, we’re feeling the pinch,” said Dr. Teadran White, CEO of Inspired Vision Compassion Center, as she watched families enter the building.

The staff at Inspired Vision Compassion Center is seeing a spike in need.

“When you’re talking the kind of inflation we’ve got going on right now, people are scared,” White explained.

The center is averaging about 100 new families stopping by for food, groceries and household items each day.

“We always notice a spike around the holidays. But I think it’s starting earlier this year. I think people are concerned with gas prices going up. Food prices going up.”

Supply chain issues and inflation are among challenges many food pantries and charitable organizations are experiencing behind the scenes.

Hundreds of people lined up for the S.M. Wright Foundation’s Thanksgiving Celebration in South Dallas on Thursday. Neighbors said a choice of turkey, ham or duck was among options in grocery donations at this event.

However, city-wide, some organizations and individuals are canceling annual turkey giveaways this year. They say it’s due to sponsors backing out over limited supply and inflation.

Large crowds also showed up at For Oak Cliff’s Heart of Harvest food distribution event this week. Community partners helped donate turkeys and hams. When those meats ran out, gift cards were offered to help residents with groceries.

“I feel blessed to be able to provide resources to our people,” said Taylor Toynes of For Oak Cliff.

The Oak Cliff Veggie Project is another nonprofit organization noticing challenges with price increases. That organization is finding ways to continue donating fresh fruits and vegetables to the community with the help of generous farmers and other donors.

”You know, when we see obstacles, we see challenges, and we know how resilient we are going to do everything we can, by any means necessary, to provide for our people,” Toynes explained.