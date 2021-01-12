Nonprofits in North Texas offer testing and resources on World AIDS Day

Data shows at least 18,000 people in Dallas County are living with AIDS. Nonprofits are working to provide awareness and resources in vulnerable communities.

DALLAS — An interactive art display in South Dallas is helping to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS this week.

The nonprofit Abounding Prosperity commissioned the work outside the Hope Health and Wellness Center in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to commemorate the 40th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

“This just represents a portion of those who have lost their lives,” said Tamara Stephney, chief operating officer of Abounding Prosperity.

About 100 human silhouettes make up the display. The interactive art installation invites the public to reflect over friends, loved ones and strangers who’ve lost their lives to HIV and AIDS.

“We have titled it ‘A Legacy of Lives Lost’, because they are truly a legacy that we do not want to forget,” explained Stephney.

The nonprofit is committed to bringing education and access to resources to vulnerable communities. It is proactive work, where stigma around HIV and AIDS continues to be a challenge.

“In order for us to combat and end HIV, we have to address the inequalities of these vulnerable populations. We have to address stigma,” Stephney said.

Data shows about 18,000 people in Dallas County are living with AIDS. That number could be much higher, as some residents do not know their status.

Health care workers say adolescents and young people in their twenties are areas of concern.

“It’s important to normalize these conversations every day,” said Jalenzski Brown, director of MPowerment with Resource Center.

Resource Center recently launched a mobile initiative called SexyHealth. It is providing HIV and STD testing, treatment and links to on-the-go care.

“We want to be able to take these services into the communities that need it most. So, the mobile unit allows us to roll wherever we need to go,” said Brown.

Advocates say there have been great strides with technology and treatment.

“We have to be in this together,” added Stephney.

The World AIDS Day art installation outside the HOPE Health and Wellness Center will remain open through Friday, Dec. 3.

For more information about Abounding Prosperity, Inc. visit www.aboundingprosperity.org.