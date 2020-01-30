ELLIS COUNTY, Texas — The Ellis County Commissioners' Court has approved a resolution to declare the county a "sanctuary for the unborn."

According to a news release, a unanimous vote, 5-0, passed the resolution on Jan. 28.

The vote makes Ellis County the first in the state to pass a resolution that protects children in the womb, according to officials.

The commissioners' court says during an open forum, 15 residents expressed their support of the resolution.

It also says in two weeks it will evaluate a proposed contract between Ellis County and FirstLook, which is a pregnancy resources center in the area.

According to a news release, the contract will include a $30,000 investment into FirstLook.

The court says the center will provide services for families including STI testing, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, prenatal classes, and parenting classes, and counseling and mentorship programs.

"It is our goal to continue to invest in healthcare to provide support, prevention, and wellness to the women and families of Ellis County," Judge Todd Little said in a written statement.

Ellis County Commissioners will discuss approval for the contract during a meeting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11.

