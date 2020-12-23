Eddie Garcia, former San Jose, Calif. chief, named new chief of Dallas police

Eddie Garcia is bilingual and the department's first Latino chief.

This will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax has named Eddie Garcia the new chief of police for the city.

He is expected to take over the role on Feb. 3, 2021. Lonzo Anderson took over the role of interim chief on Dec. 15, according to city officials.

"My story began as a young boy moving to a new city, learning to speak English in a community that promoted me to Chief. It's an honor to be welcomed into one of America's greatest cities for the second time as Chief," Garcia said in a release.

Garcia is the first Latino chief of the Dallas Police Department.

Garcia replaces Chief U. Renee Hall, who announced she would be leaving the force in September.

Garcia was selected over six other finalists, which included four from within the Dallas Police Department ranks.

More than 55 community and business groups took part in the search process, and for the first time, candidates were interviewed by the city council and that was streamed live.

Garcia retired earlier this month as the chief of police in San Jose, California. He was with the department for nearly 30 years and became chief in 2016.

Almost 29 yrs, it’s a wrap.Steve Jobs said,“If you want to be liked by everyone,don’t be a leader. Sell ice cream.”Thank you @sliccardo and City manager’s Duenas and Sykes for believing in me.Thank you San Jose!To my men and women, it was honor fighting for you. Stay the course. pic.twitter.com/J1BEcDry9C — Chief Eddie Garcia (Ret.) (@sjpdchief) December 13, 2020

Garcia faces the challenge of coming up with a comprehensive plan to fight violent crime. The Dallas homicide rate is on track to be higher than it's been in 16 years.

He will also be tasked with boosting department morale and addressing community concerns about how the department has dealt with recent protests, which ended with officers using tear gas.

Garcia has been quoted as saying, "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader - go sell ice cream."

Garcia enacted numerous reforms after two controversial police shootings where officers killed Latino men.

Among the reforms: a tactical conduct policy that requires officers involved in shootings to have their de-escalation and use of force techniques analyzed.

One of the defining moments of his career came after Officer Michael Katherman was struck and killed while riding his police motorcycle in 2016. He invited the head of the police association to sit with him and other commanders at the service to help show support for the department's officers.

Garcia was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and moved to San Jose, California at a young age.