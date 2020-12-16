Watch: Dallas City Council interviews finalists for police chief

City manager TC Broadnax will interview the finalists on Thursday. His final decision is expected before the end of the year.

For the first time, the public is hearing directly from the future chief of police in Dallas.

The City Council will interview all seven finalists during a livestream at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

These are the seven finalists to replace Chief U. Reneé Hall:

Albert Martinez – director of security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former Dallas deputy chief

Avery Moore – assistant police chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – chief of police, San Jose, Calif.

Jeff Spivey – chief of police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – deputy chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – chief of police, Charlottesville, Va.

Earlier this week, city officials said they planned to name the new chief by the end of December.

The search comes at a critical time for the police department, with violent crime numbers on the rise and the Black Lives Matter movement has put increasing pressure on police departments.

Already, Dallas has exceeded last year’s murder toll of 198. To date, police say at least 227 people have been killed in the city of Dallas in 2020.