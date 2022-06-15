Duncanville police release details of fieldhouse shooting; Family of gunman says he was having a mental breakdown

Texas DPS says they’re still in the process of talking to employees from the fieldhouse, making sure all of the stories add up.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Authorities in Duncanville continue to investigate what led up to the shooting on Monday morning.

Wednesday, we’re learning more about the timeline of when officers arrived, and how they reacted. And the suspect's family tells WFAA, that their loved one never meant any harm.

“I’m so happy that they responded to that situation in two minutes,” said Natasha Dowden, of Duncanville.

That sentiment has been echoed throughout Duncanville.

“We should be so proud of our police,” said Dowden.

At 8:43 a.m. Monday morning, Duncanville police got a 911 call for an active shooter. By 8:45 a.m., officers stormed the fieldhouse.

“Time is your number one enemy in an active shooter incident,” said Robert Brown.

The former Duncanville police chief, and now assistant city manager says, last week, Duncanville police did an active shooter training drill.

“It was an opportunity for our police department to work closely with our civilian employees,” said Brown.

Immediately, the call for an active shooter at the fieldhouse hit officers’ radios in Duncanville and surrounding Cedar Hill and Desoto police.

“You want the first officer to enter the building and confront the attacker,” said Brown.

While moving as quickly as possible, listening to where the gunshots are coming from is key, Brown says.

“You’re looking for that individual who is a threat. Often times, that’s the gunshots that will lead you to that,” said Brown.

On Monday morning, police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned walked into the main lobby, had a conversation with a staff member and managed to shoot into a classroom packed with children.

Moments later, police say, Ned ran toward the gym where there were kids. Then, police shot and killed him.

As for where the investigation stands -- Texas DPS says they’re still in the process of talking to employees from the fieldhouse, making sure all of the stories add up. As of right now, they’re still working on a motive.

Ned’s family tells WFAA, he was having a paranoid episode from being bipolar.

While the investigation continues, authorities say, the recent training may have saved lives.

“Police officers are human. Part of the training for officers is not only getting kids to safety, but staying calm. You rely on your training, you rely on your crew, and rely on each other,” said Brown.

Ned’s family sent the following statement to WFAA: