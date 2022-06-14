Parents credit police and coaches for kids being safe during shooting at Duncanville summer camp

“Coach Pearson cared for these kids, and kept every kid safe. He transported every kid here. He took them from the facility and brought them to safety,” said Kena.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville police have identified the fieldhouse shooting suspect as 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned. They’re still trying to figure out why he showed up to that fieldhouse with a gun.

Kids were left terrified after what they saw.

“There was gun shooting. I was so scared,” said 8-year-old Trenia Summerville.

Summerville was one of the 250 students that was inside the Duncanville fieldhouse during the shooting.

“One of the counselors broke through the glass and came in,” said Summerville.

That counselor and other coaches are being credited for saving the children Monday morning.

“Coach Pearson cared for these kids, and kept every kid safe. He transported every kid here. He took them from the facility and brought them to safety,” said Kena Summerville, a parent.

Duncanville police said the suspect, Brandon Keith Ned, walked into the main lobby and had a conversation with a staff member. That led to Ned firing off one shot, and he also managed to shoot into a classroom packed with children.

Moments later, police say, Ned ran to the gym where there were kids, where police shot and killed him.

Texas DPS told WFAA they’re talking to all of the employee -- making sure the stories add up. Authorities are still looking for a motive.

DPS, along with the Duncanville Police Department and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate.

Twenty-four hours later, at the Duncanville recreation center down the road from the fieldhouse, many kids showed up to have camp at the location.

“I wasn’t supposed to come today. I didn’t want to come because of what happened,” said Summerville.

But she's happy she did, because officers were on hand, cheering kids up.

“Fill yourself with joy,” said Summerville.

She also shared her words of wisdom to her friends: “Keep keep helping, if you’re blessed with somebody, be blessed to other people in your life."

