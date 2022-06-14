DFW summer camps say active shooter response training is already part of their normal routine

"There should be a plan and it's something that we should train for," said security expert Alfonso Solis.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Parents whose children survived the gunfire incident Monday at a Duncanville Fieldhouse summer camp are praising the response by staff and by the Duncanville Police officers who neutralized the threat.

And it is a quick response that security experts say every camp, every school, every organization should be ready to perform as well.

"I'm grateful that she's safe," said Kena Summerville of her 8-year-old daughter Trenia. "I'm thankful that the team, they knew what to do."

"I'm very big on the thought process and having a plan before the danger presents itself," said Alfonso Solis of Solis Security Solutions who also has high praise for the civilian and police response to the shooter.

Solis, who was not involved in the Monday incident response, trains church congregations, community groups, and private organizations how to prepare and respond to active shooter situations.

"We have fire drills, fire walls, fire escapes, fire sprinkler systems, fire extinguishers," he said of expected precautions and safeguards in public places. "But, when it comes to an active shooter, we don't really talk about it and it's a conversation that needs to be had. There should be a plan and it's something that we should train for."

And other summer camp locations tell WFAA that's exactly what they are doing.

Camp Fort Worth, a city-organized camp that runs through August for children ages 5 to 13, tells WFAA that an active shooter training video is part of their employee preparation and that they participate in situational awareness training with Fort Worth Police. They also "continue to review our operational procedures, training and facilities to enhance the safety of our patrons, including youth day campers, and staff," a camp spokesperson said in a written statement.

The City of Arlington, in reference to its summer camp programs says active shooter training is required for parks and recreation staff, school resource officers are always on site, and that as of this week - monthly lock-down drills will take place at all Arlington summer camps. The first drill is expected to take place before the end of this week or no later than next Tuesday, June 21.

"The safety and security of our community members and visitors are of paramount importance. Arlington police officers have been provided training in active shooter intervention in the past and are currently undergoing refresher instruction through in-service training," Chief of Police Al Jones said. "We stand ready to respond immediately to any such incident and take measures to prevent further violence from occurring."

"What I teach is a mindset. I tell people off the bat, you are not Rambo," added Solis of his security training sessions. "What I am trying to do is buy you 30 seconds because in 30 seconds in an emergency, whether it's active shooter, industrial accident, car accident, 30 seconds is a very long time."

So, that you can be like 8-year-old Trenia Summerville, who gets to say this today.

"Fill yourself with joy," she said when asked what her advice would be to other children still frightened by Monday's events. "The police officers like Duncanville like they will help you no matter what," she said.