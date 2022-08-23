Drivers who rode through high waters urged to have their vehicles checked for damage

Unfortunately, even some of those drivers who managed to navigate high water may not be in the clear.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One of the many streets in Fort Worth that ended up underwater during Monday's flash floods was in the 100 block of Carroll Street.

That's where workers at Downtown Garage witnessed drivers taking serious chances with their rides. In fact, Fort Worth firefighters put up caution tape across Carroll Street, but according to employees at Downtown Garage, drivers ignored the warning.

Now, auto technicians like Jordan Parker across North Texas are busy assessing damages on vehicles driven or towed into their shops. Unfortunately, even some of those drivers who managed to navigate the standing water may not be in the clear.

There is proof of that in a Chevrolet Silverado truck at Downtown Garage. When the truck is started, there is a serious engine problem because of how it sounds.

The truck is in the shop after the driver shared with Parker how deep of water it was driven on Monday morning. Parker has been working on the Silverado to see if it is repairable at the request of the owner's insurance adjuster.

"I'm going to see how far that insurance wants me to go," said Parker. "Because I could call it right now that they're going to need a new engine."

Emergency responders rescued driver after driver from stalled vehicles. Fort Worth Firefighters rescued Shanea Jones after her Dodge Charger stopped in high water.

Jones had no problem getting through the standing water on her way to chemotherapy. But on her way back home it was a different story. After being rescued she called a relative who owns a tow truck to take her 2018 to an auto repair shop.

In some cases, you could only see vehicle rooftops during the downpour. While most drivers made it through standing water, many did not, including drivers outside Downtown Garage where Parker works.

"I would not drive my car through water that is higher than the curb on the street," said Parker. "A few of them we watched die. We had a couple of guys have to push probably about six or seven cars through the water."

One of Parker's coworkers at Downtown Garage shared several photos of people risking their vehicles in high water. They witnessed all-size vehicles go through standing water more than knee-high Monday morning.

It came as no surprise when a vehicle stalled in the middle of the water. Parker warns even drivers who made it through should consider seeing a mechanic.

Down the road, you could experience what Parker calls engine gremlins, especially vehicles with electronic components.

Parker said, "That's going to cause interference. It's going to yes, your computer's not going to see what it needs to see properly. And that's going to be one of those little gremlins."