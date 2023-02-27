2 Dallas police officers sent to hospital after downtown crash

Four people were sent to the hospital: The two officers in the patrol car, and the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck.

DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers were sent to a hospital after their patrol car crashed with a pickup truck early Monday, officials said.

The crash happened near North Field and San Jacinto streets around 12:30 a.m. in downtown Dallas.

Four people were sent to the hospital: The two officers in the patrol car, and the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck.

Their conditions were unknown as of Monday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck faces a possible charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.

The front of the police car was badly damaged in the crash, and the airbags in the truck were deployed.