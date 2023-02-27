2 Dallas police officers sent to hospital after downtown crash

DALLAS — Two Dallas police officers were sent to a hospital after their patrol car crashed with a pickup truck early Monday, officials said.
The crash happened near North Field and San Jacinto streets around 12:30 a.m. in downtown Dallas.
Four people were sent to the hospital: The two officers in the patrol car, and the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck.
Their conditions were unknown as of Monday morning.
The driver of the pickup truck faces a possible charge of driving while intoxicated, police said.
The front of the police car was badly damaged in the crash, and the airbags in the truck were deployed.
More information about how the crash happened was not immediately available.