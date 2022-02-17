6-year-old seriously injured after bitten by dog in Dallas; dog's owner arrested, police say

According to police, the boy was exiting a school bus when the dog left an apartment and bit the 6-year-old.

DALLAS — A 6-year-old boy was hospitalized after being bitten by a dog Thursday afternoon, and the animal's owner is now facing charges, Dallas police said.

Police said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timberglen Road.

According to police, the boy was exiting a school bus when the dog left an apartment and bit the 6-year-old. Police said the dog's owner "failed to secure" the animal.

Police said the boy was transported to a local hospital with a serious injury and is currently stable.

Police said the dog's owner was arrested and charged with attack by a dangerous dog resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony.