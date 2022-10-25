What's the difference between parole and bail?

The question has been raised with the revelation that the suspected Dallas Methodist Hospital shooter was on parole during the deadly incident.

DALLAS — As more information has been released about the suspected Dallas Methodist hospital shooter, it has been uncovered that he was on parole during the time of the shooting.

Police say the suspect, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, violated his parole conditions a second time this year after cutting off his ankle monitor, but was then released after 100 days in custody by order of the state parole board.

With this revelation, it begs for further clarification as to what the difference is between parole and bail.

While parole and bail are somewhat similar, they come at different points in the legal process.

Parole is something offered to criminals once they have been convicted of a crime. It can either be offered by a judge during sentencing, or something a prisoner may be eligible to be released from prison on for good behavior.

If parole is not offered by a judge during sentencing, it falls upon the state's parole board to decide whether a defendant should be released. They take a number of factors into consideration when making their decision, such as the nature and impact of the crime and the conduct of the inmate while they were incarcerated.

Parole also comes with a specified timeframe where the parolee is required to regularly meet with a parole officer. Should the defendant miss a parole meeting or violate a condition of parole, like failing a drug test, their parole can be revoked and they will be sent back to prison.

Bail, on the other hand, is something issued early on in the legal process, prior to a defendant being convicted of the crime they are accused of. After being charged with a crime and placed into jail, a criminal will appear before a judge who decides whether the defendant will be allowed to pay bail to be released from jail and how much their bail is set at.

The bail acts as an incentive for a defendant to return to court, as the money they put up for bail will be forfeited to court if they do not return for their court appearance.