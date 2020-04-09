'DFW Restaurant Week' extended to help businesses, North Texas Food Bank and nonprofit Lena Pope

Participating restaurants are now offering special lunch or dinner menus for a fixed price – dine-in or takeout.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The 23rd annual DFW Restaurant Week kicked off Monday.

Although the name implies that the event only lasts one week, many restaurants are now offering a special lunch or dinner menu for a fixed price – dine-in or takeout – through Sept. 27.

“Restaurant Week has turned into 'Restaurant Month,' and we're thrilled,” said Adam Jones.

Jones owns the restaurant, Grace, in downtown Fort Worth.

"We're doing little things different because of COVID," Jones said. "We have patio dining. We have indoor dining. You can come pick up, or you can get touchless curbside.”

Restaurants are offering both dine-in and new take-out options for three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49. Some also offer a two-course lunch menu for $19.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, 8% of Texas restaurants have already permanently closed. And if there is no more federal money coming soon, the TRA says “an additional 29% of Texas restaurants expect they will need to permanently close one or more locations.”

But buying a meal during Restaurant Week doesn’t just help out your favorite eatery.

Ten percent of each meal is donated to either the North Texas Food Bank in the greater Dallas-area or Lena Pope, a Tarrant County nonprofit.

"Lena Pope is an organization that supports our community by providing educational, psychological, and social supports for children and families,” CEO Ashley Elgin said. “Every meal that you have allows for pretty much someone to receive a counseling session.”

“We know that we already are experiencing an influx of individuals with school starting. We know that tension is at a height. Children are anxious. Parents are overwhelmed. And by providing counseling, we’re able to help them cope,” said Elgin.

“We can help out Lena Pope. That helps out me, bringing clients back into Grace,” said Jones.