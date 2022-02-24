Live updates: Icy conditions expected to create traffic issues Thursday, school closures and more

The DFW Metroplex and much of the North Texas area is under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m.

Winter weather continues throughout North Texas on Thursday, with icy conditions expected to create hazardous conditions on the roads.

Latest weather conditions

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and much of the North Texas area remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m.

Sleet and freezing rain are the threats with this winter event.

Accumulations of 0.10" to 0.25" of a sleet and freezing rain combination are likely for most of North Texas. Higher amounts of ice are possible for areas northeast of D-FW. The areas that see the most ice accumulation will have the highest threat for power outages and tree damage.

School closures

Schools throughout North Texas announced they would be closed Thursday due to the expected icy conditions.

Current road conditions

With ice comes traffic issues. If you have to be out on the roads Thursday, make sure to check conditions and give yourself plenty of time.

Slow-moving traffic and hundreds of accidents were reported on Wednesday throughout North Texas due to slick roads.

ERCOT reports 'tight conditions'

ERCOT announced Wednesday it anticipates tight grid conditions through Friday, Feb. 25, due to inclement weather.

ERCOT says to make sure there's enough generation to sustain the demand during wintry conditions, it has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) "exercise its enforcement discretion with respect to generator exceedances of TCEQ air permit limitations."

TCEQ's enforcement discretion will apply beginning at midnight tonight. Unless TCEQ provides notice otherwise, the period of enforcement discretion will continue until ERCOT issues a notice that it has ended.

Many polling locations closed Thursday

Early voting for the March 1 primary elections ends Friday, Feb. 25. But many polling locations will be closed on Thursday to keep poll workers and residents safe and off the roads, according to officials.

Trinity Metro adjusts service

All Trinity Metro bus routes will run on a Saturday schedule on Thursday, Feb. 24.

All ZIPZONE services are ending at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will restart at 9 a.m. Thursday.

All normal Saturday bus services will operate as scheduled with the following exceptions:

There will be no service on Molly the Trolley.

There will be no service on The Dash.

Route 31/CentrePort Circulator will not operate.

Routes 23, 30, 111, Burnett Plaza Lunch Line, Express Routes 61, 63, 65, 66 & 67 do not operate on a Saturday schedule, so they will not operate Thursday.

TEXRail will operate on its regular schedule.

TRE will operate on a Saturday schedule.

ACCESS will be available for life-sustaining trips.

DART continues suspension of rail operations

Dallas Area Rapid Transit said Wednesday it will be continuing to operate under its winter weather plan through Thursday.

DART rail operations will remain suspended and bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule -- from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.