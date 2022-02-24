PHOTOS: WFAA viewers share their experiences with ice this week

Share your pictures and videos with us using the "Near Me" feature on the WFAA app -- safely, of course!

North Texas residents got a taste of icy conditions Wednesday ahead of the main course overnight and into Thursday morning.

The entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and much of North Texas remains under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday. More sleet and freezing rain is expected into Thursday morning.

The wintry conditions on Wednesday created traffic issues throughout the DFW Metroplex as the precipitation caused roads to become slick.

The winter weather also caused schools around North Texas to close early Wednesday and for the entire day Thursday.

WFAA viewers shared their experiences with this week's icy event.

