DeSoto Food Pantry to host 12th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser

Cars gather outside the DeSoto Food Pantry each Monday and Thursday for its food distribution program. Staff says the nonprofit is seeing increased demand for meals.

DESOTO, Texas — The DeSoto Food Pantry is working hard to continue feeding residents across the DeSoto and Glenn Heights communities.

On any given Monday morning and Thursday afternoon, you could see cars lined outside Building C at 400 N. Hampton Road in DeSoto as staff and volunteers distribute boxes of food and other essentials. Workers say, for some time now, demand for food assistance and services has been growing.

“Our numbers show that we have an increase of 30-percent month-over-month for this year alone,” said Iris Tinner, Executive Director of the DeSoto Food Pantry. “That’s a big increase.”

Some clients said the nonprofit has been helping them make ends meet, post-COVID.

“Well, I had the need for food,” said Tommy Jordon.

He and his friend, Evelyn, said they’ve been visiting the food pantry for about four years. They said times are tough.

“The food stamps, we used to get $250-something. But now they cut us off and we only get $23,” Evelyn explained.

The staff and volunteers said they want to continue doing something for as many people as possible. Increased demand, however, could lead to strain on resources.

”Everybody is feeling the crunch. Just for example, to get meat, fresh meat, it’s hard to come by these days. So, we need to supplement that,” Tinner said.

The DeSoto Food Pantry is relying on fundraisers and partnerships to continue its good work. On Friday, May 19, the nonprofit is hosting its 12th Annual Golf Tournament at Country View Golf Club in Lancaster. The organization is working to raise as much as it can in order to continue providing resources to vulnerable residents throughout the year.

“There’s never too small of a gift,” Tinner explained.