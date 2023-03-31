DeSoto PD releases video of shooting that left 47-year-old Dallas ISD teacher dead

Police say Michael Nunez, 47, was an armed with a weapon when he walked into a woman's home. Video shows the moments leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Police released video of an officer-involved shooting that left a Dallas Independent School District teacher dead in DeSoto.

The DeSoto Police Department, the city’s mayor and members of DeSoto City Council gathered for a press conference on Friday, March 31, as police revealed edited dash camera videos, body camera videos, and a residents call to 911 from a call for service that ended in the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Michael Nunez.

The encounter happened after a resident made a frantic call to 911 on Monday, March 27, reporting a strange man entered her home with a weapon. The woman told a dispatcher she was home with her 10-year-old son as the intruder came into her home. She could be heard yelling at the man to get out.

"The tragic events that took place in our community on Monday need to be addressed, primarily for the purposes of transparency and for healing," said DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor.

An officer’s body-worn camera showed the moment police arrived in the area of the 300 block of N. Polk. Investigators said Nunez was holding a weapon.

DeSoto Police Chief Joe Costa described the object as a sharpened, rectangle, piece of metal. He said the responding officer gave a directive to Nunez to drop the weapon.

“When you listen closely, he does give commands to the subject to drop the object,” said Costa.

Nunez was a teacher at Dallas ISD’s Molina High School. Police said he was arrested on March 26, the night before the shooting. He was also put in DeSoto’s municipal jail on March 20.

“He was incoherent, and irrational, and he was knocking over trash cans in one of our parks,” said Costa.

The officer who fired the shots has worked with DeSoto Police Department four years. He’s now on administrative leave.