DeSoto officer shoots, kills man accused of burglary, police say

Police said the man was armed but did not specify what he was holding.

DESOTO, Texas — An investigation is underway after a DeSoto police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old man who was accused of burglary at a home on Monday morning, officials said.

Police said they responded around 11:38 a.m. to the 300 block of Polk Street after a resident reported a burglary at their home. The resident also reported that the man was armed with "an unknown item," according to police.

Police said an officer located the man outside of the home and that the man "advanced toward the officer."

The officer fired at the man, killing him, police said.

The man was later identified as Michael Christopher Nunez.

DeSoto police said the Grand Prairie Police Department and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office will be handling the investigation into the shooting.