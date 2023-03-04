Fort Worth police involved in shooting Saturday morning, department confirms

The shooting happened in the 13000 block of Park Vista Boulevard, according to Fort Worth police.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were involved in a shooting Saturday morning in north Fort Worth, the department confirmed to WFAA.

WFAA has sent a crew to the scene to gather more information. Police are expected to release more details from the scene of the shooting.

According to a police call log, a caller reported about 7:15 a.m. that a man was in a field yelling for help and for someone to call 911.

