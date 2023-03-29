Former North Texas officer Roy Oliver takes stand in federal trial over death of 15-year-old boy

The family of Jordan Edwards claims Oliver has not once apologized for the murder of the 15-year-old boy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Late Wednesday afternoon, former North Texas police officer Roy Oliver took the stand in his federal civil trial for wrongful death.

On April 29, 2017, he was an officer for the Balch Springs Police Department when he responded to a disturbance call. As a vehicle was driving away, Oliver fired his weapon at a car with five teenagers inside.

Jordan Edwards, 15, was shot in the back of his head and killed.

In 2018, a jury convicted Oliver of murder and he was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

This week, he was back in court for a federal trial as Edwards' family filed a lawsuit for wrongful death, seeking damages.

The trial started on Monday and the jury has listened to testimony from law enforcement, doctors, experts, witnesses, family and friends.

On Wednesday, Odell Edwards, father of Jordan Edwards, testified. He said, “Every day, I think about him. Every night, I dream about him. That’s the only time I get to see my son is when I dream.”

He’s been in the courtroom with his attorney each day as videos and photos of that night have been replayed.

Several family members have mentioned that Oliver has not once apologized for Edwards' death in the last six years.

When Oliver took the stand, he said, “I grieve for the family and what they are going through.” He said he saw a silhouette of two people in the front seats of the vehicle, and that the passenger made movements. Oliver testified, “I was just in fear that he was moving for a firearm.”