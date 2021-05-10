Deputies investigating death of missing child found in swimming pool, Johnson County sheriff says

On-scene fire personnel began CPR, then the child was flown to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth by helicopter, but did not survive, the sheriff said.

RIO VISTA, Texas — Deputies are investigating the death of a missing child found in the bottom of a swimming pool, Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said in a press release.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a missing child call at a residence in the 700 Block of County Road 1104A in Rio Vista, Texas near State Highway 174, officials said.

Deputies along with fire department members and Rio Vista police officers searched the property which included an in-ground pool. The pool water was described as murky with no visibility, according to Sheriff King.

Deputies located the unresponsive child at the bottom of the pool, the sheriff's office said. On-scene fire personnel began CPR, then the child was transported to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth by helicopter.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it was later notified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office the child did not survive.