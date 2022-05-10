Denton police investigating shooting that allegedly started from argument

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating what led to a Monday night shooting that left a woman critically injured.
At 8:35 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Bolivar Street after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot, according to a police news release. This is between North Carroll Boulevard and East University Drive, near Texas Woman's University.
The caller told police a male suspect was still inside the home.
When officers arrived, they detained a suspect and located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim before Denton Fire medics transported her with critical injuries to a local hospital for treatment.
After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, detectives learned a male suspect and female victim were involved in a verbal argument before the shooting.
Police have not provided any more details about the suspect or the victim, as of Tuesday afternoon.
While the investigation is ongoing, a male suspect remains in police custody. Further information on the incident will be available pending the outcome of the investigation.