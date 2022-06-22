Texas DPS investigating Denton in-custody death

The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a man who Denton Police say was in a hotel room, screaming and breaking glass.

DENTON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an in-custody death that happened in Denton.

The Denton Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance just before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday at a hotel in the 600 block of S. Interstate 35 E. Officers were told a man was inside of a hotel room and seemed "out of it."

Denton Police said officers had responded to the scene just 20 minutes earlier and encountered the same man, who had called 911 to report someone trying to get into his hotel room. According to the department, the man seemed fine in this initial incident and officers left the scene.

Officers found two hotel room windows broken and a mattress was thrown out on the sidewalk below, Denton Police said. The man could be heard yelling and screaming in the room.

Officers opened the hotel room door and attempted to speak with the man, who police said grabbed a piece of broken bed frame and advanced toward officers. Denton Police said officers "left the room to de-escalate" the situation and returned to the hallway.

When officers entered the room again, the man was in the restroom and would not respond to the officers. Denton Police said the officers heard the glass shatter inside of the restroom and saw "a large piece of glass" pushed under the door.

"Officers again exited the hotel room to isolate the male and allow him time to calm down," the department said in a press release.

After more than 30 minutes of officers trying to talk to the man, they made entry again and found the man lying on the bed. The man was "sweating profusely" and told officers to shoot him.

Police said the man was placed in double-lock handcuffs, and a leg restraint was used to wrap his ankles.

The man began to experience "a medical episode" and became unresponsive, Denton Police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Denton Police said the hospital told them on Wednesday that the man had died.