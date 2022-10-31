Decriminalization of low-level marijuana on Nov. 8 ballot for city of Denton

Nick Stevens is a board member for the organization, “Decriminalize Denton,” which gathered the necessary signatures to put the ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot.

DENTON, Texas — North Texas voters can expect plenty of signs outside of polling locations for the 2022 midterm elections.

In the city of Denton, you'll see many signs related to “Prop B," which is promoting Proposition B that would end citations and arrests for Class A and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana. This includes up to four ounces of marijuana.

Denton voter Dakota Smith is voting for the proposition, which is aiming to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement by Denton police.

"Decriminalization of weed makes sense,” Smith said. “I think that regulating it makes more sense. I think it will keep it off the streets."

Denton voter Don Fleming sees things differently and is voting against the proposition.

"I'm against it,” Fleming said. “I just feel that the long-term effects for anybody getting on that drug is not a good situation."

This ordinance has been a topic of discussion at Denton City Council meetings for months.

Nick Stevens is a board member for the organization, “Decriminalize Denton,” which gathered the necessary 3,000 signatures to put the ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot.

"What we're trying to do is just not incarcerate people for something that should not be a crime,” Stevens said during a city council meeting.

Mayor Gerald Hudspeth supported putting it to a vote.

"I’m comfortable putting it on the ballot because it deserves to be and the charter directs us to,” Hudspeth said during a city council meeting.

The council unanimously approved putting it on the ballot, which Smith was happy to hear — with some exceptions.

"I don't think anybody should be smoking weed under the age of 21,” Smith said.

That is part of the reason why this ordinance doesn't apply to the University of North Texas or Texas Women's University. They have their own police departments and policies.

Hudspeth also said during one of the city council meetings he had some concerns over different police departments having different policies. Even so, he stuck to his support of putting it on the ballot.

"I mean, whether you're for or against weed, it just helps the state in general,” Smith said.