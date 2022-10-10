Tuesday is the last day to register to vote. Here's how many new voters are registered in Texas

The Secretary of State reported an increase in registered voters compared to the 2018 midterm election and 2020 Presidential election.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — There are less than 30 days until the Nov. 8 midterm election in Texas, and Tuesday is the last day to register to vote.

Over the weekend and into Tuesday, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Dallas held registration drives. It’s a final push to encourage people to register.

Diane Tasian, the president of the LWV in Dallas, told WFAA the voter registration is only the first step.



"It’s full steam ahead until November 8th,” Tasian said. “We’re in churches, we’re in supermercados, we’re allover town.”

Tuesday, the non-partisan group will hold registration drives at the El Centro Campus and Richland College.

Tasian's organization isn’t the only one doubling down to increase voter registration.

The Collin County Democratic party is hosting a Vote-A-Palooza event from 10 a.m. to midnight at 1915 Central Expy #150 in Plano. Kaufman County’s elections office is extending its hours to allow people more time to register.

Sam Taylor, director of communications for the Secretary of State, told WFAA more people have become politically engaged in Texas since the 2016 election.

"It’s quite honestly not that surprising," said Taylor.

As of Monday morning, the Secretary of State reported 17.7 million people are registered to vote in Texas. It’s two million more registered voters compared to the 2018 midterm election, when 15.7 million people were registered.

Voter registration applications will still be valid as long as they're postmarked by Oct. 11.

During the 2020 presidential election, 16.9 million people were registered to vote, according to the Secretary of State.

Taylor attributes the growth in registered voters to the increase in people who have moved to Texas.



“Texas is growing exponentially, and our voter rolls are also growing,” said Taylor.

But how many will actually turn out this time?

“It’s the turnout that’s the problem,” said Tasian.

During the 2018 midterm, only 53% of registered Texas voters turned out. In 2020, the presidential election drew a 66% voter turnout.

Now, all eyes are on a heated gubernatorial race.