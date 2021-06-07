1-year-old killed, 2 adults injured in single-vehicle crash on State Highway 121

Authorities said the infant was pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of the single-car crash remains under investigation.

BEDFORD, Texas — A 1-year-old died and two adults were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning. Bedford police said it happened around 12:45 a.m. on southbound State Highway 121 between Bedford Road and Murphy Drive.

Bedford firefighters transported all three victims to the hospital after they arrived at the scene of the crash. Officials said the 1-year-old was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, the 33-year-old man, who was driving the vehicle, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, remains in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.