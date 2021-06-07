Police: 4 injured in possible gang-related shooting at Smokey's Paradise in Fort Worth

All of the people injured Sunday night are expected to survive their injuries, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a possible gang-related drive-by shooting that left four people injured Sunday night, officials said.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. near 5310 East Rosedale Street at Smokey's Paradise Food Mart. Police said an unknown suspect drove by a large group at Smokey's Paradise and started shooting.

Officials said during the chaos of people seeking safety from the gunfire, a man was hit by a car that was leaving the area. Fort Worth police said about 10 minutes later they received a call about another gunshot victim in the area of 5511 Beaty Street.

Detectives said as their investigation continued, they determined that both shootings were related. Officials said a total of three people were shot and a fourth person was struck by a car during the incident.

All of the people injured are expected to survive, police said. Officials said they believe the shooting was gang-related and said no suspects have been arrested at this time.