27-year-old man killed in crash on I-35 in Dallas

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Colorado Boulevard, near downtown.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas early Monday morning, officials said.

Davevodrick Roque was identified as the victim, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Colorado Boulevard, near downtown.

A white sedan had rolled over in a crash and was found resting on the driver's side, officials said said.

The car had apparently lost control in the left lane of the highway and struck a concrete barrier before flipping over, according to the news release.

Roque was partially ejected from the car, officials said. He died at the scene. Another man was in the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment. An update on his condition was not available later Monday morning.

More information about the crash was not available.