Large crowd gathers in downtown Dallas for pro-choice rally

"I thought that her generation, my daughter, would not have to do this," said protester Dina Light McNeely.

DALLAS — An estimated 200 people pro-choice supporters held a rally in defense of abortion rights at Belo Garden Park in downtown Dallas Friday evening.

Organizers with the Dallas Women’s March, Planned Parenthood, Dallas AFLCIO, Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, and other organizations rallied in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Dina Light-McNeely, a 55-year-old mom in Dallas attended the rally with her husband and daughter. She told WFAA she has supported the pro-choice movement her entire life.

“I’ve been showing up since I was 11 years old, I thought that her generation, my daughter, would not have to do this … much less that we we’re gonna roll back 100 years of human rights,” Light-McNeely said.

“Stand up, fight back.”



Organizers who spoke during the rally said they believe women should have the right to choose. They encouraged the crowd to organize and vote in November.

A few activists who want abortion to end showed up with megaphones, and at times, clashed with pro-choice supporters. Throughout the evening, security dispersed several people who became confrontational. After the rally, the crowd marched along the streets of downtown Dallas.

There are pro-choice rallies scheduled in Fort Worth and Dallas on Saturday. In Fort Worth, a rally will begin at the Tarrant County Courthouse at noon. The rally in Dallas will take place beginning at 10 a.m. at the Main Street Garden.