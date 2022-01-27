Dan Quinn staying with the Cowboys, per reports

The Cowboys' defensive coordinator had multiple head-coaching interviews this offseason but has reportedly decided to stay for a second year in Dallas

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is returning to the Dallas Cowboys, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and other reports.

The former Atlanta Falcons head coach and New Jersey native was expected to be in contention for several head coaching openings around the NFL this offseason, but has reportedly decided to stay put with a Cowboys defense that he helped rank among the best in the league during the 2021 regular season.

The Cowboys' defense had 34 takeaways during the regular season -- most in the NFL -- during Quinn's first year leading the Cowboys defense.

Quinn interviewed with multiple teams this offseason -- including the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos -- before making his decision to stay in Dallas.

During his tenure with the Falcons, the 51-year-old coach finished with a 43-42 (.506) regular-season record and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2017.