Micah Parsons needs a bowling league

DALLAS — There are plenty of reasons why the Cowboys took another early playoff exit last week.

Micah Parsons isn't one.

The rookie linebacker, who became the Cowboys' best player in 2021, flew all over the field against the 49ers, like he had all season.

Unfortunately for Dallas, Parsons woke up Saturday morning, on NFL Divisional Weekend, in search for a bowling alley.

Yes, the presumed NFL Rookie of the Year might be coming to a bowling league near you.

Parsons - who's known to play a little chess, too - asked his Twitter followers for recommendations on "where I can do league bowling" in the Allen or Plano area.

Any local bowling alleys where I can do league bowling? Allen area or Plano ! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 22, 2022

The location makes sense. Last year, Parsons bought a new home in nearby Parker, and moved his whole family to Texas.

On Twitter, he got plenty of suggestions, from Allen Bowl to Main Event, and a few offers to be his teammate. And at least one Cowboys fan expressed concern that Parsons, who threw around a few quarterbacks this year, might roll a bowling ball through an alley wall.

A couple hours later Parsons seemed to settle on a winner: Plano Super Bowl.

Let’s get it going!! Plano Super bowl ! https://t.co/MtIdClJHMc — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 22, 2022

