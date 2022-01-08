Cowboys' Jones: OC Moore gaining experience to be a head coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have interest in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

DALLAS — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have interest in Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but Jerry Jones has words of caution for any team interested in the 33-year-old.

Moore is completing his third season as Dallas' offensive coordinator and his fourth year ever as an assistant coach. Jones told "K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 "The Fan" [KRLD-FM] Friday that while Moore may be a top coordinator, his lack of experience as a head coach is evident.

"There are other nuances, to be trite, almost to be a head coach, and I would say if experience is the teacher, which I would say it’s a big factor, then I would say he would have a lot to go, because he has no experience being a head coach," Jones said. "But that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t be a successful head coach without experience. We all know it’s better to have it, but there are other qualities that will come out while you’re gaining that experience that sometimes may be better than the experience."

Jones mentioned that "the freshness, the creativity, some of the angst that goes with it" could turn out to be favorable for an inexperienced hire, as can be the case with, "any endeavor that you get into."

Said Jones: "I will tell you that being fresh, inexperienced can sometimes be a real positive as opposed to an experienced, maybe set-in-your-way approach.”

Troy Aikman tells @dfwticket he thought #Dak was very decisive in where he threw the football. Thought that Kellen Moore was creative on some TD plays, not just the one to Terence Steele. — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 28, 2021

Although Urban Meyer was technically a rookie NFL coach in 2021, the Jaguars went with a coach very much set in his ways, and had to send Meyer on his way after a 2-11 start. Jacksonville would be going with a callow but creative hire if they chose Moore.

Moore told reporters Jan. 6 that he was merely focused on the Cowboys' Week 18 tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, which holds little bearing on the playoffs as both teams are in. The Cowboys claimed the NFC East, and the No. 1 seed has been secured by the Green Bay Packers.

"Just focused on Philly," said Moore. "Obviously we went a day shorter so it was a busy week for all of us just getting this thing prepared, getting all the material we need to get done for Philadelphia and I feel like we’re right now at that spot now where it kind of feels, the regularity of it, going into this is kind of like our Friday, then we’ll get into our Saturday and Sunday. Feel good about where we’re going."

#Cowboys' Jerry Jones was asked on @1053thefan whether or not Kellen Moore or Dan Quinn had any interview requests for coaching jobs.



“Again, I wouldn’t — that is very guarded information and you’re not allowed to talk about that.” — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 28, 2021

The Jaguars are also expected to interview former Houston Texans coach and current Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien next week, which would set general manager Trent Baalke on a course of having to choose between a retread and a fresh perspective.