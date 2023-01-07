'Thank you for being our rock' | Family, friends mourn loss of Dallas USPS mail carrier who died on this route

Eugene Gates, 66, died on June 20 while delivering mail on his route in Lakewood during the sweltering Texas summer heat. The heat index was above 110 degrees.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Family, friends and loved ones of Eugene Gates gathered Saturday at Willow Grove Baptist Church in Dallas to mourn his loss and celebrate his life.

Gates, 66, died on June 20 while delivering mail on his route in Lakewood during the sweltering Texas summer heat. The heat index was above 110 degrees that day. While the cause of Gates' death is still unknown, it is sparking conversations about the working conditions of USPS letter carriers.

He had been with USPS since November 1987.

The sound of Gospel music filled Willow Grove Baptist Church as family and friends wore royal purple – his favorite color. Gates was described as a loving husband, father and 10-year member of the church.

"Brother Eugene Gates Jr. has been a devoted and committed member of Willow Grove Baptist Church, faithfully serving under the leadership of Pastor Mark E. Walker Sr.," Amber Hopkins said. "Brother Eugene Gates Jr. has consistently demonstrated a spirit of love, compassion and dedication in his service to this church and its members."

According to his obituary, Gates grew up in Killeen, Texas, and graduated from Killeen High School in 1975. Gates enlisted in the U.S. Army twice from 1976-1980 and 1982-1985, receiving honorable discharge both times. Gates then pursued his career with USPS in 1987 and moved to Dallas, where he remained a postal worker for 36 years.

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 132 said his death was unexpected but not in vain.

"The loss of Eugene brought attention to the working conditions at the United States Postal Service. His passing alerted the government to demand changes to protect the safety of letter carriers while they performed their duties," National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 132 President Kimetra Lewis said to the applause of funeral attendees.

"The loss of Eugene brought public concern for the letter carriers who are not only essential workers, but who are the backbone of the United States Postal Service," Lewis added.

Gates is survived by his wife, Carla, daughter Carolyn Shanaye Jones, son Jameil Gates, father Eugene Talbert Gates, Sr., bonus son Desmond Ray, brother Elder Christopher Gates, sister Jacqueline Gates-Jones, step sisters Godiva Guillory and Nina Guillory, five grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

"Thank you for being our rock and showing us the true meaning of unconditional love," Carolyn Shanaye Jones said. "May your spirit find eternal peace. We miss you. We love you. We will always remember you."