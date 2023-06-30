North Texas entrepreneur opens fine dining restaurant, two other businesses in hopes to boost economy in southern Dallas

Cedric Brown opens fine dining restaurant, turkey leg place and boxing gym in less than a year. How he did it.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR HILL, Texas — Cedar Hill is growing and with growth comes economic development.

The fight to help the city prosper is being led by Cedric Brown, who grew up in southern Dallas.

He said by the grace of God he’s now opened not one or two but three businesses in the Hillside Village Shopping Center. And he did it one year.

His first business is a Floyd Mayweather boxing gym.

"What made me decide to invest in a boxing gym was my health,” said Brown.

Brown said his heart was only functioning at 10% and in 2018, he was told nothing could be done.

But after prayer and taking care of himself, his heart got better.

"So God gave me grace, so I decided then I’m going to make awareness to the public about health and wellness,” said Brown.

Joi Starr is one of the ambassadors of the Mayweather boxing gyms.

"He’s showing in real time that this can be done. You know that you can come from nothing and you can create something that is so remarkable,” said Starr.

Just around the corner, Brown opened the Turkey Leg King restaurant.

The business is designed to be fun, upbeat and different -- serving up everything turkey.

“When you can bring this type of business and it creates economic development for larger companies to come in,” said Daniel Haydin, Cedar Hill City Council.

And then came Brown’s crown jewel. He opened Hillside Prime Steakhouse in September 2022. A fine dining restaurant in Southern Dallas County.

“I call it the white house on the hill here in Cedar Hill,” said Brown.

The restaurant not only serves up prime steaks but vegan options.

"This is basically, more like a ministry to me, and I like to see people enjoy themselves and have nice places to come,” said Brown.

Brown’s success started when he was only 18 years old and built his first home. A serial entrepreneur, he’s worked in insurance, real estate, high-tech industries and now owns a company called Kingdom Concept to help others succeed.

"I guess you could say I’m going to write a book called 'From the Woods to the Hood, Now to the Good',” he said.

"It’s not just in a book. You are not reading about it in history. You’re seeing this man in real time doing it,” said Starr.