Possum Kingdom 'storage fire' determined to be human-caused, officials say

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — In Palo Pinto County, about 1,000 acres have burned in a wildfire.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was 50% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it’s being called the “storage fire” because it started behind a storage unit off TX-16 in Strawn.

“We’ve ruled out any natural causes, so it is a human-caused fire,” said Adam Turner, the public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service.

Every year, wildfires spread in Palo Pinto County. Turner said Texas A&M Forest Service are constantly preparing for it. It takes first responders and resources from in and out of the state to save people and property.

It leaves Billy Horton frustrated. His family has owned a property in the Sportsman’s World neighborhood since 1976.

“I don’t know when people are going to learn, you know, to quit doing things that start fires this time of year,” said Horton.

Someone else’s mistake leaves Horton with a destroyed barn and equipment that will cost him more than $100,000 to replace. Horton said this isn’t the first time he’s had property damaged by fire.

“It brings back memories from 2012. We had a really bad fire from 2012, and it burned a lot of this," he said.

The fire started Wednesday night. Horton saw it get worse on Thursday afternoon when the flames took over his property. He said firefighters saved his house.

“They never thought twice. We’re standing here talking right now, but yesterday, there were flames about fifty feet in the air here. It was an inferno and these guys were fighting it,” Horton said with tears in his eyes.